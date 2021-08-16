Senator Roy Blunt to visit communities in north Missouri on Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

United States Senator Roy Blunt is to be at locations near Hamilton, Maryville, and Brunswick on Tuesday, August 17.

Blunt is to be among local officials who meet at the site of the Little Otter Creek Lake southeast of Hamilton at 9:45. The future site of the dam is on northeast Cottonwood Road. When completed, the 344-acre lake in Caldwell County will provide a reliable water source for 10,000 people. It also will offer flood control and recreational opportunities.

Blunt at 11:15 is to tour the Northwest Missouri State University agriculture learning center on U-S Highway 71 of Maryville. According to his office, the fiscal year 2022 agriculture spending bill includes federal money for research, education, and extension at institutions across the country, including Northwest Missouri State.

And Blunt is to visit the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brunswick to discuss the Brunswick levee. His office reports a Senate bill included $500,000 for a flood control feasibility study at the Brunswick levee.

Related