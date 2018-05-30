Senator Roy Blunt and Missouri Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe React to Governor Greitens’ Resignation

(Missourinet) – Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says he’s looking forward to Mike Parson’s leadership as governor. Blunt was hosting a roundtable with business leaders at Associated Industries of Missouri in Jefferson City, as Governor Eric Greitens announced his resignation.

Blunt gave his first interview to Missourinet after Greitens resigned:

Blunt says Greitens’ situation was a “huge distraction” to Missouri. The Missouri Senate Majority Leader says he’s “shocked” by Governor Eric Greitens’ decision to resign.

Jefferson City Republican Mike Kehoe spoke to Missourinet minutes after the governor announced his resignation:

Kehoe says that “for all practical purposes, Missouri has been without a governor for the last five months.” Kehoe says Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and House Speaker Todd Richardson have been leading the state.

Like this: Like Loading...