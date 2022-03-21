Senator Josh Hawley: Send planes and weapons to Ukraine

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The president of Ukraine pleaded with Congress for more weapons to fight off a Russian invasion, and Senator Josh Hawley says he wants to grant more planes and more firepower than the U.S. has given so far.

Senator Hawley serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Hawley wants to send more defense weapons to Ukraine, especially after hearing Volodymyr Zekensky’s message to Congress. Hawley called the speech powerful and says there is more President Biden can do, along with providing fighter planes and missiles.

