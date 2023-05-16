Senator Hawley outlines Missouri priorities for upcoming Farm Bill

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Ranking Member John Boozman (R-Ark.), outlining Missouri’s priorities for Title I and Title XI in the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill. These include the preservation of a strong farm safety net in light of high input prices and changing market conditions. Senator Hawley will continue to work in the Senate to advocate for the interests of Missouri’s farmers and ranchers during the Farm Bill process.

“The upcoming farm bill reauthorization provides a unique opportunity to strengthen our rural economy. As you begin drafting the legislative text, I urge you to preserve a strong farm safety net in the 2023 Farm Bill,” wrote Senator Hawley. “I proudly represent one of the most diverse and productive agriculture states in the country. With 27.8 million acres of farmland production, Missouri farmers are leaders in cattle, corn, soybean, rice, cotton, hay production, and more. At 95,000 farms, Missouri has the second-highest number of farms in the country. Maintaining funding levels for these programs will help preserve small and mid-sized family farms in my state for generations to come.”

“Over the next year, I plan to be actively engaged in the farm bill process to ensure Missouri producers have a seat at the table. I look forward to working with you in the coming months to craft a farm bill that will serve the needs of farmers in my state and across the country.”

Read the full letter here.

Related