Senator Hawley demands transparency from Tyson Foods CEO on Dexter plant sale

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has sent a letter to Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King, demanding transparency and accountability following a lawsuit that alleges Tyson misled about its intentions to sell its chicken plant in Dexter, Missouri, to a competitor.

This correspondence follows a commitment from King, secured by Senator Hawley, in which Tyson pledged to sell its Missouri plant to any interested party, including a competitor, to support the more than 2,000 Missourians who lost their jobs.

Senator Hawley continues to advocate for Missouri farmers and workers against Tyson’s alleged anticompetitive and unethical practices. Last September, he introduced the Strengthening Antitrust Enforcement for Meatpacking Act. This legislation aims to empower antitrust enforcers to dismantle giant meatpacking and poultry monopolies, returning power to Missourians.

Additionally, Senator Hawley sent a letter to King last September, seeking answers after a report from The New York Times revealed unsafe and illegal child labor practices within Tyson.

Read the full letter here.

