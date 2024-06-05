Senator Hawley condemns DHS for mass amnesty to illegal immigrants

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas condemning the decision to grant hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants de facto amnesty. Recent reporting revealed that, since 2022, the Biden Administration has closed more than 350,000 asylum cases of migrants, leaving them in the country without requiring them to check in with authorities.

“Let’s be clear: granting mass amnesty to illegal migrants contradicts any Biden Administration claim that it is now somehow getting ‘tough’ on the border. Your failure of leadership and complete unwillingness to uphold the law continues to imperil the well-being and lives of American citizens,” wrote Senator Hawley.

Read the full letter here.