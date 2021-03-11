Senator Hawley calls for emergency Senate hearing on Biden administration’s handling of southern border crisis

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent letters to President Joe Biden and Senator Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, calling for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to testify at a full Senate hearing, to be scheduled as soon as possible on the growing crisis at the southern border.

Senator Hawley called on Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to explain the Biden administration’s continued public denials of the crisis and to clarify the details of their planned response.

“There is a crisis on the southern border. It is in fact a full-blown emergency,” wrote Senator Hawley. “I believe that border security is national security. If we fail to demonstrate to the American public that we are operating a controlled, fair, and orderly immigration system, then it erodes public trust in our institutions and the laws passed by Congress. And this is not just about the border, scaling back immigration enforcement can have a major impact on both the safety of American communities and the livelihood of American workers across our nation.”

Read Sen. Hawley’s letter to President Biden here and his letter to Senator Peters here.

Related