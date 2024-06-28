Semi truck overturns in Chillicothe, driver treated for minor injuries

Share To Your Social Network

Chillicothe Police Captain Jeremiah Grider reported that a driver sustained minor injuries when a semi-truck overturned on Thursday afternoon, June 27. The driver’s injuries were treated at the scene.

The accident occurred in the area of Highways 36 and 65, involving the semi and its trailer overturning. Grider stated that the Chillicothe Fire Department and tow companies responded to clean up the crash.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday evening, June 27, that the on-ramp to eastbound Highway 36 from Highway 65 was closed as crews removed a scrap-hauling tractor-trailer and debris. The ramp was later reopened.

Authorities did not release the driver’s identity.

