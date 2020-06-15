Sedalia woman killed after reportedly threatening to shoot Missouri deputy

A Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy in west-central Missouri shot and killed a 25-year-old Sedalia woman Saturday night after she reportedly threatened to shoot the officer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting. Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell says Hannah Fizer was pulled over near U.S. Highway 50 for allegedly speeding, driving carelessly, and running red lights in Sedalia.

Bell tells Missourinet the Patrol is investigating whether the woman was armed or if she pointed a weapon at the officer.

“The vehicle was secured in the sense that the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department – they knew that they were going to end up contacting the Highway Patrol to investigate it. So, they left the vehicle alone. They didn’t search the vehicle,” says Bell. “Our investigators got there and did the exact same thing. They left it in a secured manner. That allows for a legal search warrant to be applied for.”

Bell says a search of the vehicle could happen Monday or so. He says the Sheriff’s Office does not have video of the shooting but the Patrol is reviewing whether there was any other surveillance video taken in the area.

“If there’s any kind of surveillance of a nearby business that involves technology, it’s not that easy sometimes. Sometimes it is. You know, sometimes it’s not,” he says. “Sometimes we can have a DVD burned in ten minutes. Sometimes we have to contact a Cloud provider and wait a week or more.”

First aid was given to the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares