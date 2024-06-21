Sedalia sex offender sentenced to 35 years for child pornography

Share To Your Social Network

A Sedalia, Missouri, man who is a registered sex offender has been sentenced in federal court for soliciting sexually explicit photos of a 14-year-old victim.

Dustin Shane Colvin, 35, received a sentence of 35 years in federal prison without parole from U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool.

On January 4, 2024, Colvin pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving and distributing child pornography. Colvin, a registered sex offender, was previously convicted of statutory rape of a 13-year-old victim in 2007.

Co-defendant Serena Dowling, 24, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty on March 11, 2024, to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography and is awaiting sentencing.

Dowling took sexually explicit photos of a 14-year-old victim at Colvin’s request and sent them to him over Snapchat. She told the child victim she would receive $100 per photo from Colvin, although she only paid about half of what she had promised.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the Christian County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department, Greene County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.

