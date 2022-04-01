Sedalia man injured when big rig crashes on Highway 36

Local News April 1, 2022 KTTN News
18-Wheel truck big rig
A Sedalia man sustained serious injuries when a Mack truck ran off the road two miles west of Osborn on Friday morning, April 1st.

Emergency medical services took 44-year-old Jeremy Castell to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

The truck traveled east on Highway 36 before it went off the north side of the road just east of Highway 33. The truck struck a median crossover, became airborne, hit the ground, and came to rest in the median on its wheels.

Moderate damage was reported to the truck and it was reported that Castell was wearing a seat belt.

