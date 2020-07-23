Sedalia man arrested for failing to appear in Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Sedalia man Wednesday, July 22nd on a felony charge and failure to appear.

Thirty-seven-year-old Michael Ray Fritchery was transported to Grundy County from Benton County. He has been charged with driving while revoked or suspended. He allegedly failed to appear on an infraction of displayed or possessed motor vehicle or trailer plates of another person.

Fritchery’s bonds total $5,125 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, July 28th.

Court documents accuse him of operating a motor vehicle on a highway in Grundy County during a time his operator’s license was suspended under the laws of the state. Trooper Cedric O’Hara was listed as a witness.

Court information says Fritchery has prior convictions, including three for driving while revoked.

