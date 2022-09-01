Security officer for BTC Bank speaks on topic of elder fraud at Trenton Rotary Meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Elder fraud was the topic of a program presented at the Thursday, Sept. 1 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room. Diane Lowrey presided at the meeting, Elizabeth Gibson was the sergeant at arms, Dan Wilford gave the prayer and Tom Witten was the program chairman.

Quentin McConkey, security officer for BTC Bank, discussed elder fraud involving individuals aged 60 and older. Last year, 92,000 victims experienced losses of $7.1 billion, with 33 of those individuals losing at least $100,000. The most common types of elder fraud include technical support (computer, telephone, etc.), confidence/romance schemes, lottery/sweepstakes/inheritance schemes, government impersonation, and investments. He gave examples of each and also gave tips on prevention, noting that if something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. McConkey said persons who feel like they have been a victim of fraud should not be afraid to report it to authorities or tell a relative or close friend, who could assist with reporting the incident.

During the business meeting, final plans were made for the annual fish fry, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Rock Barn. In-meal and carry-out dining will be available from 5 to 6:30 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, with tickets available from any Rotary member. A silent auction will also be held, with the public being able to bid on items donated by members. All proceeds will be used by the club to help support the Rotary Foundation.

The club will hold its next meeting at noon on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the BTC Bank community room, with the program to be announced.