Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft delivered cleaning supplies and other items to the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on Wednesday to be used for elections.

County Clerk Betty Spickard says the items included hand sanitizer, face masks and shields, and floor strips and signs to promote social distancing at the polls.

The supplies were furnished for the August and November elections through federal grant money. Spickard notes the supplies will also be used for the June 2nd Municipal Election.

