Secretary of State awards $381K in grants for local records management

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has awarded over $381,000 in grants to assist local governments with records management and preservation projects for the coming fiscal year.

According to statute 109.221.6 RSMo, the Local Records Grant Program issues reimbursement grants, of up to $20,000, for approved projects. These projects can include digitization of records, shelving for records storage, microfilm readers for legacy media, software for electronic records, and supplies to better preserve permanent records.

“This is a great program to help local communities preserve history,” Ashcroft said. “Technology has become a tool that has made recording historical events easier. We sincerely appreciate and applaud the work local governments and schools do in this area.”

This is the 26th year of the program. Overall, 1,202 grants have been awarded in all 114 counties and the City of St. Louis, totaling $8,166,492. This year, grants were made to 38 local jurisdictions in 29 counties.

Recipients include:

Andrew County Museum

Barton County Recorder

Bates County Recorder

Smithville R-II School District

Cole County Recorder

Crawford County Recorder of Deeds

City of Malden

Dunklin R-V School District

Franklin County

Greene County Archives

Iron County Recorder

Jackson County Recorder

Jasper County Records Center

Jefferson County Clerk

City of Pierce

Lawrence County Circuit Court

Oregon County Recorder

Perry County Circuit Clerk

Polk County Circuit Clerk

Putnam County Recorder

Ralls County Recorder

Ralls County Collector

Fort Zumwalt School District

City of St. Charles

City of St. Charles School District

St. Francois County Recorder

City of Fenton

Black Jack Fire Protection District

City of Creve Coeur

Ladue School District

Village of Indian Point

City of Crane

Sullivan County Recorder

Taney County Recorder

Vernon County Recorder

Wright City R-II School District

Worth County Recorder

Wright County Recorder

