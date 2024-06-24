Secretary of State awards $381K in grants for local records management

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has awarded over $381,000 in grants to assist local governments with records management and preservation projects for the coming fiscal year.
According to statute 109.221.6 RSMo, the Local Records Grant Program issues reimbursement grants, of up to $20,000, for approved projects. These projects can include digitization of records, shelving for records storage, microfilm readers for legacy media, software for electronic records, and supplies to better preserve permanent records.
“This is a great program to help local communities preserve history,” Ashcroft said. “Technology has become a tool that has made recording historical events easier. We sincerely appreciate and applaud the work local governments and schools do in this area.”
This is the 26th year of the program. Overall, 1,202 grants have been awarded in all 114 counties and the City of St. Louis, totaling $8,166,492. This year, grants were made to 38 local jurisdictions in 29 counties.
Recipients include:
- Andrew County Museum
- Barton County Recorder
- Bates County Recorder
- Smithville R-II School District
- Cole County Recorder
- Crawford County Recorder of Deeds
- City of Malden
- Dunklin R-V School District
- Franklin County
- Greene County Archives
- Iron County Recorder
- Jackson County Recorder
- Jasper County Records Center
- Jefferson County Clerk
- City of Pierce
- Lawrence County Circuit Court
- Oregon County Recorder
- Perry County Circuit Clerk
- Polk County Circuit Clerk
- Putnam County Recorder
- Ralls County Recorder
- Ralls County Collector
- Fort Zumwalt School District
- City of St. Charles
- City of St. Charles School District
- St. Francois County Recorder
- City of Fenton
- Black Jack Fire Protection District
- City of Creve Coeur
- Ladue School District
- Village of Indian Point
- City of Crane
- Sullivan County Recorder
- Taney County Recorder
- Vernon County Recorder
- Wright City R-II School District
- Worth County Recorder
- Wright County Recorder