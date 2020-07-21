Second suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery of Xpress Mart in Kirksville

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery at the Xpress Mart in Kirksville on the afternoon of Sunday, July 19th. The Kirksville Police Department reports Edina Police arrested 22-year-old Baxter Belt of Edina.

He and the other suspect, 30-year-old Kevin Potter previously of Kirksville, have been charged in Adair County with the felonies of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Online court information indicates Belt and Potter are scheduled for the Associate Division of Adair County Circuit Court Wednesday, July 22nd.

The Kirksville Police Department reports a subsequent investigation into Sunday’s robbery led to the identification of the two male suspects. Potter was arrested in Edina Sunday, July 19th.

It was previously reported officers were told two males entered the Xpress Mart, and they were wearing dark-colored hoodies, jeans, and dark-colored face coverings. One of the males allegedly went behind the counter and displayed a handgun to the clerk. The police noted the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and fled on foot.

The Kirksville Police mentioned that during the investigation, the department took notice of discussions on social media from residents expressing concerns the police did not initially release information about the investigation. The police department notes police investigations are “often fluid and time-sensitive.” Police may not release certain details “to protect the integrity of the case,” including items of evidence that could be destroyed, discarded, or altered.

The Kirksville Police Department expressed appreciation to the sheriff’s departments in Adair and Knox counties, Missouri State Highway Patrol and its K-9 unit, Edina Police Department, and others assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident or other suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945, Central Dispatch at 665-5621, or the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 665-4600. Information can be submitted anonymously at 627-BUST (2878).

