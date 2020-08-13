Second person from Galt charged on Wednesday in Daviess County assault case

The Daviess County Prosecutor has filed felony charges against two people from Galt following an altercation Saturday at Jamesport in which another person received what authorities called serious physical injuries.

Online court information shows charges of domestic assault in the first degree were filed Tuesday on 26-year-old Toni Yarbrough and on Wednesday for 27-year-old Amber Nicole Gann. In issuing the warrants, the court noted bond will initially be denied for both individuals.

A probable cause statement from Officer Lorenna Parker of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says the alleged assault occurred at the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport where a wedding was held Saturday. Officer Parker wrote that the 44-year-old female victim had been repeatedly punched and kicked in the face. The victim received a broken nose and facial fractures which will require surgery.

Bystanders reportedly intervened to stop the assault.

