Second man pleads guilty to armed robbery of St. Louis Foot Locker

A second man has admitted to the armed robbery of a Foot Locker in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2021.

Demetrius Kirksey, 35, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in U.S. district court in St. Louis to robbery, possession, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. He confessed to robbing the Foot Locker at 4651 Chippewa Street on Oct. 6, 2021, where he pointed a handgun at the clerk, ran behind the counter, and stole cash from the register. Kirksey’s guilty plea came during his trial, which had begun on Monday.

Marion Jones, 49, from St. Louis, pleaded guilty last August to similar charges. In his plea, Jones admitted to stealing shoes while Kirksey took cash. Police arrested Jones two days after the robbery in a Waffle House parking lot in St. Charles, Missouri, finding him with a .22 caliber pistol. As a convicted felon, Jones is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Jones is set to be sentenced on Feb. 9, while Kirksey’s sentencing is scheduled for April 11. The robbery charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both. The firearm charge mandates a minimum of seven years in prison, to be served consecutively with other sentences.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cassandra Wiemken and Jennifer Szczucinski are leading the prosecution.