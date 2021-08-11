Second judge announced for Missouri Days Marching Festival

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The second judge for the October 16th Missouri Days Marching Festival comes from Center, Missouri.

Doug Schaffer is currently the Director of Bands at Mark Twain Junior and Senior High School. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Brass and Resident Music Arranger for Hannibal LaGrange University. Prior to employment at Mark Twain, Doug was Band Director at Laquey High School, Westgate Christian Academy, and the Interim Band Director at Fort Zumwalt West near St. Louis.

Outside of the Band Room, Mr. Schaffer has served as a founding member and President of the Missouri Small School Band Directors Association, where he now serves as Festival Coordinator. He is also the Mentoring Chair for the Northeast District of the Missouri Music Educators Association. In addition, Doug is an active show designer for several bands across the state and an avid adjudicator and clinician. In 2021, Doug Schaffer was selected by Yamaha to their inaugural 40 Band Directors Under 40.

