The Second Harvest Community Food Bank of Saint Joseph will hold pop-up fresh mobile pantry visits in the area next month.

The general public can receive food at the First Baptist Church at 2421 Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton July 15th. Another visit will be at the Spickard School July 16th and 30th. The visits will go from 10 o’clock to noon.

There are no income guidelines to obtain food from the Second Harvest fresh mobile pantry.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares