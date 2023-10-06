Second Harvest Community Food Bank to host Senior Hunger Summit in Chillicothe

The Second Harvest Community Food Bank is gearing up to hold a Senior Hunger Summit on October 27th in Chillicothe, shedding light on its programs designed to aid the elderly community.

Scheduled to take place at the Lifepoint Church, registration for the summit will commence at 9:30 a.m., followed by the event’s official kickoff at 10 a.m. Attendees will be treated to a complimentary lunch at noon.

This summit’s primary goal is to provide deeper insights into the initiatives and efforts of the food bank in assisting seniors who are grappling with food insecurity.

Those interested in attending the Senior Hunger Summit are urged to RSVP by October 24th. Reservations can be made by reaching out to Kasi Norris via email at [email protected].