Second Harvest Community Food Bank to hold listening sessions on five-year plan

Second Harvest Community Food Bank of Saint Joseph will hold community listening sessions to receive feedback in developing a five-year strategic plan.

Sessions will be at the First United Methodist Church of Bethany January 3rd from 10:30 to noon, at the First Baptist Church of Albany January 8th from 1:30 to 3 o’clock, and at the Princeton United Methodist Church January 16th from 1:30 to 3 o’clock.

A community listening session in Cameron is to be announced.

Registration and refreshments will begin 15 minutes before the sessions start, and each event is expected to last 90 minutes. RSVP to [email protected] or 816-364-3663.