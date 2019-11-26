Second Harvest Community Food Bank to hold food drive and distribution in December

Second Harvest Community Food Bank of Saint Joseph will conduct a 19-county food drive and hold a food box distribution in December.

Food for the Holidays encourages people to add one non-perishable item to a box each day from December 1st through 18th. The items include canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, boxed potatoes, canned sweet potatoes, boxed stuffing, canned gravy, chicken broth, a package of pasta, canned fruit, a box of rice, canned beans, a box of cereal, canned chicken noodle soup, applesauce, peanut butter, pasta sauce, and dessert mix.

The box can be donated to a local food pantry or Second Harvest at 915 Douglas Street in Saint Joseph on December 19th to provide meals to those in need during the holiday season.

Six hundred holiday meals will be distributed on-site at the Second Harvest Food Bank during Christmas Wing-Ding the morning of December 20th from 8:30 to 11 o’clock. The on-site distribution process will see drivers come into the organization’s parking lot off of Grand Avenue in Saint Joseph.

Individuals must obtain a voucher to receive a Wing-Ding box. Voucher distribution will be at Second Harvest December 4th and 5th from 8 to 4 o’clock. Individuals are required to show photo identification for a voucher, and distribution will be first come, first served.

Contact Second Harvest for more information on the Food for the Holidays food drive or Christmas Wing-Ding food box distribution at 816-364-3663.

