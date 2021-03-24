Second Harvest Community Food Bank: 64,000 food insecure individuals during year of the pandemic

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Second Harvest Community Food Bank inf Saint Joseph reports the number of food insecure individuals in its 19-county service area was approximately 45,000 at the beginning of the pandemic. Communications Coordinator Blake Haynes says that number increased to nearly 64,000 during the peak of the pandemic. It has come down slightly.

Second Harvest responded to the pandemic in various ways. Those included an Early Out No-Hunger Summer program, creating additional pop-up mobile distribution locations, and providing personal protective equipment and social distancing protocols to everyone assisting.

The food bank provided nearly 12.5 million meals from March 16th, 2020 to March 16, 2021, while serving nearly 400,000 additional individuals compared to the same time period in the same year.

Second Harvest’s service area includes Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, and Mercer counties in the Green Hills area.

