Second District State Representative Mazzie Boyd, has bill she sponsored on foreign ownership of farmland proceeding to “Rules Committee”

Second District State Representative Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton reports a bill she sponsored involving foreign ownership of Missouri farmland was voted out of committee this week. The Missouri House of Representatives also passed a measure involving initiative petition reform.

She says the bill she sponsored was combined with four other bills before being voted out of committee. The legislation would change foreign ownership of Missouri farmland to half of a percent instead of 1%. It would also restrict five countries from having ownership of any land in Missouri including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela,

The bill will now go to the Rules Committee.

The initiative petition reform measure would allow voters to decide if the threshold should be raised for changing the Missouri Constitution. A simple majority is currently required to change the constitution. The legislation would increase the threshold to 60%.

The House voted 108 to 50 on the measure with Boyd saying she voted yes.

