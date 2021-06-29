Second District State Representative J. (John) Eggleston plans run for Missouri Senate

Second District State Representative J. Eggleston of Maysville has announced his intention to run for the State Senate in 2022.

Other media outlets report Republican Eggleston is seeking the seat currently held by 12th District State Senator Dan Hegeman of Cosby, who is also a Republican. Hegeman cannot run again due to term limits.

Senate District 12 currently is made up of 15 counties, including Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Sullivan, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, and Worth.

Eggleston currently serves House District 2, which includes Harrison, Daviess, Gentry, and DeKalb counties. He was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2014.