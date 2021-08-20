Second annual report published by Missouri’s Medical Marijuana program

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Department of Health and Senior Services has published its second annual report of the Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program. DHSS is required to annually submit a report to the Governor regarding the efficient discharge of its responsibilities under Article XIV Section 1 of the Missouri Constitution. Reported activities are based on the program year of December 6, 2019, through December 5, 2020.

Including Missouri, 21 states have implemented medical marijuana laws since 2005. The national average for implementation is 29 months, and Missouri was able to implement the program in just over 23 months. Only five states implemented programs faster than Missouri (Pennsylvania, New York, Utah, Minnesota, and Oklahoma).

“It is an honor to be a part of the great success of this new medical industry in Missouri. I continue to be amazed at how hard our team is working in order to help our facilities provide this alternative medicine for the state’s fast-growing patient base. Our goal is to provide a safe, well-regulated, and patient-focused program second to none in our great nation. Our success undeniably proves we have accomplished this goal in a timely manner, meeting all of our constitutional obligations as decided by the citizens of the great State of Missouri,” stated Lyndall Fraker, Director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.

DHSS is charged with providing safe and secure access to medical marijuana for qualifying Missouri patients. During the second program year, DHSS issued 56,448 patient licenses and renewed 12,062 patient licenses. DHSS also began facility commencement inspections, giving the approval to operate to 10 cultivation, two laboratory testing, two transportation, one manufacturing, and 17 dispensary facilities.

In the current and upcoming program year, DHSS will continue to monitor facilities’ progress and ability to meet the needs of patients. This requires strong collaboration with Missouri’s licensed facilities and patients, balanced by fair and impartial application of the law.

“We will continue to pursue public engagement and transparency, which has always been a key component of this program’s success, and further develop consistent regulation, enforcement, and education in order to ensure it is successful in providing safe and secure access to medical marijuana for qualifying Missouri patients,” said Fraker.

A copy of the annual report can be viewed by clicking here.

