Search warrants executed in Clinton and Caldwell counties for missing Diemel brothers

Searches have been continuing in Caldwell and Clinton counties authorities try to locate two brothers from Wisconsin who are listed as missing.

A news release issued Thursday night by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department calls it a very active investigation. Sergeant Donald Fuller of the sheriff’s department reported search warrants have been served in both Clinton and Caldwell Counties. Fuller noted investigators were searching the area behind a residence on Catawba Road in Caldwell County. Media sources have indicated the searches Wednesday and Thursday included a cattle farm near Braymer with investigators been checking buildings, ponds, and waste piles.

It’s been reported that Nick and Justin Diemel came to northwest Missouri on business, but missed their return flight to Wisconsin on Sunday. A rental truck was discovered Monday in a commuter lot at Interstate 35 and Route PP near Holt in southern Clinton County. The truck has been processed by authorities as part of the investigation.

Thirty-five-year old Nicholas Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel have been listed as missing by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin which is near Green Bay. A family member is quoted by Wisconsin media as saying the brothers own a livestock company.