Search warrants being executed in case of missing brothers

The investigation into the disappearance of two missing brothers from Wisconsin continues and The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department reports searches have been conducted and are underway in Clinton and Caldwell counties for 35-year-old Nicholas and 24-year-old Justin Diemel.

According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, his deputies are participating in a multi-agency search after their help was requested Tuesday night. Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said another site was being searched in Clinton County near County Road 116 and State Highway PP.

“My folks are out here to work an area and do a search,” Puett said Wednesday. “We’re at a location out here in Caldwell County and we’re gonna be out here and help them check an area. We’ve had folks helping from the start but this is a more aggressive response today.”

According to an updated press release late Wednesday morning, the two men have not been located. Authorities say that brothers Justin and Nicholas Diemel were last seen in Cameron on Sunday.

Because the investigation is ongoing, authorities are unable to release further details, however, another update on the case is scheduled to be provided at 6:00 o’clock Wednesday evening, sooner if there is a major development in the case.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish previously reported his office was contacted by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Monday regarding an abandoned vehicle located at a commuter lot in Holt. The vehicle was determined to be the one driven by the Diemels.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tips hotline at 816-632-8477.