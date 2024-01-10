Search for new city prosecutor begins in Gallatin

Gallatin City Administrator Lance Rains informed the board of aldermen on January 8 that the city has two certificates of deposit maturing. The first is a sales tax CD for $69,199.07. The second is a water/sewer CD for $102,058.93.

The board expressed interest in Rains obtaining quotes for CD rates for 12, 24, and 36 months.

Rains announced the commencement of advertisement and direct solicitation for a new city prosecutor. The advertising campaign will continue through January 19.

Rains mentioned in December that Julia Filley had closed her practice, and she would no longer serve as the city’s prosecuting attorney.

It was noted that the street department is preparing a list for the street asphalt project. The department allocated $153,000 for these streets.

Additionally, the street department is compiling a list of streets for a chip seal project, with a budget of $150,000 for chip sealing.

Street department staff initiated advertising for an engineer for the potential Missouri Department of Transportation Transportation Alternatives Program Grant, co-funded by Friends of Gallatin Downtown. This 80/20 grant aims to repair and replace sidewalks around the outer square.

The team also equipped the flatbed truck with a snow blade and sand spreader.

The water department collaborated with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources on sludge removal requirements and completed year-end reporting for Missouri DNR.

Water department staff repaired a water main break between South Prospect and South Olive streets on the night of January 3. Another main break occurred on West Grand Street near the sale barn.

The wastewater department commenced bidding for an engineer for a bar screen project and sought quotes for a new jetter.

Wastewater staff responded to inquiries regarding plugged sewer lines and new sewer connections.

Electric equipment safety checks were conducted on trucks.

Sheriff Larry Adams presented an incident report list. This list included five juvenile offense investigations referred to the Juvenile Office, three theft investigations (two ongoing and one concluded with an arrest), and three peace disturbance cases managed by officers.

The board entered a closed session to discuss employee matters.