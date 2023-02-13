Search continues for missing Bethany woman, Allison Derwinis

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Authorities continue to investigate the reported disappearance of a woman from Bethany.

According to the Missouri Missing and Unsolved Facebook page, 30-year-old Allison Derwinis has been missed since 5 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

A 911 call was received from her phone at approximately 2 am Thursday. Information indicates the call originated from rural Gilman City but there was no communication on the line during the 911 call.

Authorities said Derwini’s motor vehicle was found roadside near where the 911 call originated. A search of the area failed to locate the woman.

Allison Derwinis is described as five feet one-inch tall, 105 pounds, and has brown hair, and green eyes. Her nose is pierced on the right side and has a hoop. The description also listed tattoos on her left hip and right arm.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Allison Derwinis is asked to contact the Bethany Police Department or the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 660-425-3199. The Missouri State Highway Patrol can be contacted toll-free at 866 362 6422.

You can find additional photos on Allison Derwinis’s Facebook page as most of her photos are public.

