Sealing project planned next week for Route 6 in Grundy and Sullivan counties

A sealing project on Route 6 in Grundy and Sullivan counties is scheduled to begin next week.

On Monday, May 2, contractors from Vance Brothers, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will begin sealing Highway 6 at Route 129 in Green City and progress west to Highway 65 in Trenton.

Crews plan to work daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Crews may work Saturday, if needed, to complete the project by Friday, May 13. During the work, one lane of Route 6 will be closed in 2-mile increments and a 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.