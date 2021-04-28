Seal coating project for Route 190 in Livingston County postponed

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Due to weather, crews from Vance Brothers, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, have postponed the start of the seal coat project on Livingston County Route 190 between U.S. Route 65 in Chillicothe and 8 miles west of U.S. Route 65, just west of Route N. The work is now scheduled to begin Thursday, April 29, and continue through Monday, May 3. Crews may work Saturday and Sunday, if needed, as make-up days.

During the seal coat operation, the roadway will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car directing motorists through the work zone. Drivers will experience delays, both directions, as they must wait for a pilot car. Drivers entering from a side road onto the route being sealed must also wait for a pilot car. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place.

A seal coat is a preventative maintenance treatment that rejuvenates the road surface and helps extend the life of the roadway by filling and sealing cracks in the existing asphalt with an emulsified asphalt/aggregate seal. MoDOT does its best to be good stewards of the monies provided by taxpayers. One of the ways is to employ many preventative maintenance methods, such as this.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

