Scrub seal project planned in Sullivan and Putnam counties

A scrub seal project is scheduled to begin on Sullivan County Highway 6 and Putnam County Highway 129. Contractors from Vance Brothers, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to begin the project on Monday, September 30, 2019, in Sullivan County on Route 6 from Green City to Green Castle.

Crews expect to complete the Route 6 scrub seal in one day, then move to Putnam County Route 129 beginning at U.S. Route 136 and working their way towards Route YY. All work is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, October 5, 2019.

Crews plan to work during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday. A flagger and a pilot car will be used to guide motorists through the work zone. All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Motorists should anticipate delays and pay attention to all road signs and personnel controlling traffic. If approaching from a side road, please wait for the pilot car before proceeding through the work zone.

