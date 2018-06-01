Scrappy Quilters Guild to display “Hugs from Home” quilts

The Scrappy Quilters Guild will display quilts to be shipped to area deployed military personnel for Christmas as part of the guild’s “Hugs from Home” project.

The public is invited to view the quilts at The Space in downtown Trenton June 16th from 10 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There is no cost to view the quilts, but donations will be accepted to help pay for the cost of shipping the quilts to military personnel. The guild will also sell tickets for a quilt give away.

Proceeds from the give away will offset the cost of future quilt shows.

Like this: Like Loading...