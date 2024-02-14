Scott Sharp takes new role in Missouri economic development

Share To Your Social Network

A change in personnel has occurred at the North Central Missouri Development Alliance, serving Trenton and Grundy County.

Scott Sharp has taken on a full-time role as the Northwest Missouri Project Manager for the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Lauren Dannar has accepted his former part-time director’s position. In addition to this new role, she will continue as the part-time director for Main Street Trenton and offer her services as the part-time president of the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

In an interview with KTTN, Sharp discussed his new position and its implications for Trenton and the surrounding areas:

The state offers several economic development programs, including community development block grants and neighborhood assistance, among others:

With his new state role focusing on economic development across 17 to 18 counties, Scott Sharp will depart from his part-time position as Foundation Development Officer at Wright Memorial Hospital. He intends to continue residing in Trenton and remain active within the community.

