Scott Sharp takes new role in Missouri economic development

February 14, 2024
Missouri Department of Economic Development website
Scott Sharp

A change in personnel has occurred at the North Central Missouri Development Alliance, serving Trenton and Grundy County.

Scott Sharp has taken on a full-time role as the Northwest Missouri Project Manager for the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Lauren Dannar has accepted his former part-time director’s position. In addition to this new role, she will continue as the part-time director for Main Street Trenton and offer her services as the part-time president of the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

In an interview with KTTN, Sharp discussed his new position and its implications for Trenton and the surrounding areas:

 

 

The state offers several economic development programs, including community development block grants and neighborhood assistance, among others:

 

 

With his new state role focusing on economic development across 17 to 18 counties, Scott Sharp will depart from his part-time position as Foundation Development Officer at Wright Memorial Hospital. He intends to continue residing in Trenton and remain active within the community.

