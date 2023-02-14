Scott Sharp presents program on tracking number of visitors to the community at Trenton at Rotary Club meeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Information on an economic development software program was given at a recent meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club.

Scott Sharp of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance talked about the effort to track individuals who visit communities and specific locations at various times of the year. Sharp noted this information can be used to help attract new businesses. It also shows what shopping trends a community can, or can not, support.

According to Sharp, much of the information is tracked from an individual’s cell phone through its location app, but he noted such data can be obtained from other apps in the cell phone that follows the user.

As an example, Sharp told of information tracked from last October’s Missouri Day Festival in Trenton, including the high school marching band festival. This includes data on the towns where the visitors came from, and how many visits were made to the event and elsewhere in Trenton such as where the visitors shopped and ate.

Statistics indicate more than 9,000 “cell phone visits” occurred Saturday, October 15th at the fairgrounds and CF Russell stadium for the Missouri Day Festival. The event attracted persons from more than 90 zip codes in Missouri and other states.

Trenton Rotary Club members voted to donate $100 for the fireworks program in Trenton this July.

Crowder State Park Superintendent Anna Persell presents the program at the meeting on Thursday, February 16th at the Trenton Rotary Club.

