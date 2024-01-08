Scott Lowe’s gratitude leads to Princeton school receiving AED donation

ZOLL Medical Corporation, a provider of medical devices and software solutions, has donated an AED Plus defibrillator to the Princeton School. This donation is made in honor of sudden cardiac arrest survivor, Scott Lowe, who credits the use of a ZOLL AED machine for saving his life.

The chain of events leading to this donation began when former Princeton students Alyvia “Livi” Binkley and Raven Moreno saved Scott Lowe’s life at the Stacy Center on April 12, 2023. Scott, jogging on a treadmill, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. The swift actions of Raven, Livi, and other community members, including Dereck Power and Kyle Berndt, proved instrumental in his survival.

Following the incident, Lowe reached out to ZOLL Medical Corporation to express his gratitude and share his story of survival. Recognizing the critical role played by a ZOLL AED in saving lives, ZOLL responded and decided to donate an AED to a community organization of Scott Lowe’s choice.

In a letter to the Princeton School, ZOLL Medical Corporation conveyed heartfelt congratulations on behalf of Scott Lowe. The letter highlighted the collaborative efforts of rescuers and first responders, emphasizing the pivotal role played by the ZOLL AED in saving Scott’s life.

As part of the ZOLL Heroes for Life program, Scott Lowe selected the Princeton School to receive a donated AED. This donation not only signifies ZOLL’s dedication to supporting communities but also serves as a tangible acknowledgment of what it called the bravery and resilience exhibited by individuals like Scott Lowe and the former Princeton students, who demonstrated the importance of timely and effective response during emergencies.

The Princeton School expresses deep gratitude to ZOLL Medical Corporation and Scott Lowe for this life-saving gift. The ZOLL AED Plus defibrillator will enhance the school’s ability to respond to medical emergencies and contribute to the safety and well-being of students and staff.

With the donation, the Princeton School district will now have a strategically placed AED machine in each of the three main buildings on campus: the Stacy Center, High School, and Elementary School — further improving what the school calls a commitment to the safety and well-being of students and staff.