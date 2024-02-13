Scott Lindley ends 43-year tenure as Livingston County Coroner

Local News February 13, 2024February 13, 2024 KTTN News
Scott Lindley officially retired from his position as Livingston County Coroner on February 1, marking the end of a 43-year tenure in the role. His retirement brings to a close a distinguished career dedicated to serving the community in Livingston County.

Commissioners appointed Nathan Zabka as the new Livingston County Coroner. 

A retirement reception to honor Lindley’s service and contributions is scheduled to take place at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe on February 23. The event, set from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM, is open to the public and offers a chance for colleagues, friends, and community members to celebrate Lindley’s career and bid him farewell.

