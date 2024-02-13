Scott Lindley ends 43-year tenure as Livingston County Coroner

Share To Your Social Network

Scott Lindley officially retired from his position as Livingston County Coroner on February 1, marking the end of a 43-year tenure in the role. His retirement brings to a close a distinguished career dedicated to serving the community in Livingston County.

Commissioners appointed Nathan Zabka as the new Livingston County Coroner.

A retirement reception to honor Lindley’s service and contributions is scheduled to take place at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe on February 23. The event, set from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM, is open to the public and offers a chance for colleagues, friends, and community members to celebrate Lindley’s career and bid him farewell.

Related