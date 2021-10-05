Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway released today her regularly scheduled audit of Schuyler County, located in northern Missouri. Schuyler County received an overall rating of “good” in the audit, which matches the “good” rating received by the county in a 2015 audit.

“My audit recommended several areas for improvement that county government officials have shown a willingness to implement,” Auditor Galloway said. “By doing so, the county can better ensure efficiency and accountability for its taxpayers.”

The audit recommended the county develop an electronic communications records retention policy to comply with state law and to improve electronic data security measures in two county offices. County officials indicated in their responses that they will implement these recommendations. Cybersecurity has been a focus of Auditor Galloway throughout her time as Missouri State Auditor.

Auditors also recommended that the Sheriff develop a better inventory control system for seized property, which was an area of concern auditors identified in the 2015 audit. Due to the sensitive nature of the seized property, adequate internal controls are essential and would significantly reduce the risk of loss, theft, or misuse of the stored items.

Auditors recommended that the County Commission establish written guidelines regarding the proper use of the county debit card, including provisions for tracking who is using the card and an approval process for purchases.

The audit also identified incorrect property tax calculations in 2019 and 2020, which resulted in excess property tax collections in those years. Auditors informed the County Clerk of the nature of the errors and the county indicated the problem has been corrected for 2021.

A complete copy of the report can be found here.

