Schools holding graduation ceremonies Friday, May 21, 2021

Commencement ceremonies will be held at area schools on Friday night May 21.

Fourteen seniors will graduate from Winston R-6 in the school gym at 7 o’clock. The valedictorian for Winston is Marshall Farrell, and the salutatorian is Jakub Hisel.

One hundred ten seniors will graduate from Cameron R-1 at a sunset graduation at the stadium at 8:31. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved into the gym. Three students from the senior class will speak including Haley Wilson, Zachary Christian, and Jaden Miller. There is to be recognition using Latin honors.

