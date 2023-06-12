School superintendent and principal present reports to Jamesport Board of Education

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Reports from the school superintendent and principal were presented to the Board of Education during a recent meeting at Jamesport.

Discussion items, with no action taken, included those on capital projects, the comprehensive school improvement plan, the budget, and policy updates.

Information was presented on updates to the student and employee handbooks.

Bids will be sought for milk, bread, diesel fuel, and gasoline for the upcoming school year in Jamesport.

The end of the fiscal year meeting is June 29th. Next month’s meeting is scheduled for July 10th with the meeting beginning at 6 pm in the school library.

