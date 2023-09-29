Schedule of events released for Missouri Day Festival 2023

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce has released the schedule for the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton.

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Trenton Ministerial Alliance Soup Supper at First Baptist Church: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies: 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2421 Oklahoma

Vendors Arrive

Friday, October 20, 2023

Vendors Open for Business: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Grundy County Museum Display: Art Building in the Courtyard

MOPS Baby Show: Registration at 5:30 p.m. and begins at 6 p.m. in the Pavilion Show Ring

Christian Motorcycle Group will conduct traffic on Saturday

Shuttle Bus from First Baptist Church to Missouri Day Festival Grounds: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Missouri Day Parade: Main & 9th Streets at 8:30 a.m. (Sign up on the Chamber of Commerce website to enter

Marching Band Competitions: C.F. Russell Stadium & High School Gym (All Day)

Vendors Open for Business: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Grundy County Museum Display: Art Building in the Courtyard

Missouri Days Fall Colors Bus Tour: Crowder State Park (Meet at Crowder State Park Equestrian Parking Lot from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

Country Dance at North 65 Center: Dave Perryman & The Revue from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Note: Vendor applications are still being accepted for both the Pavilion and Flea Market areas.

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Missouri Day Car Show: Trenton Elk’s Lodge (Registration from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

