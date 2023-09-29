Schedule of events released for Missouri Day Festival 2023

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce has released the schedule for the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton.
Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Trenton Ministerial Alliance Soup Supper at First Baptist Church: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Opening Ceremonies: 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2421 Oklahoma
- Vendors Arrive
Friday, October 20, 2023
- Vendors Open for Business: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Grundy County Museum Display: Art Building in the Courtyard
- MOPS Baby Show: Registration at 5:30 p.m. and begins at 6 p.m. in the Pavilion Show Ring
- Christian Motorcycle Group will conduct traffic on Saturday
- Shuttle Bus from First Baptist Church to Missouri Day Festival Grounds: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday
Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Missouri Day Parade: Main & 9th Streets at 8:30 a.m. (Sign up on the Chamber of Commerce website to enter)
- Marching Band Competitions: C.F. Russell Stadium & High School Gym (All Day)
- Vendors Open for Business: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Grundy County Museum Display: Art Building in the Courtyard
- Missouri Days Fall Colors Bus Tour: Crowder State Park (Meet at Crowder State Park Equestrian Parking Lot from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Country Dance at North 65 Center: Dave Perryman & The Revue from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Note: Vendor applications are still being accepted for both the Pavilion and Flea Market areas.
Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Missouri Day Car Show: Trenton Elk’s Lodge (Registration from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)