Schedule of events released for Missouri Day Festival 2023

Local News September 29, 2023September 29, 2023 KTTN News
Missouri Day Festival Sign News Graphic
The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce has released the schedule for the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton.

Thursday, October 19, 2023

  • Trenton Ministerial Alliance Soup Supper at First Baptist Church: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Opening Ceremonies: 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2421 Oklahoma
  • Vendors Arrive

Friday, October 20, 2023

  • Vendors Open for Business: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Grundy County Museum Display: Art Building in the Courtyard
  • MOPS Baby Show: Registration at 5:30 p.m. and begins at 6 p.m. in the Pavilion Show Ring
  • Christian Motorcycle Group will conduct traffic on Saturday
  • Shuttle Bus from First Baptist Church to Missouri Day Festival Grounds: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday

Saturday, October 21, 2023

  • Missouri Day Parade: Main & 9th Streets at 8:30 a.m. (Sign up on the Chamber of Commerce website to enter)
  • Marching Band Competitions: C.F. Russell Stadium & High School Gym (All Day)
  • Vendors Open for Business: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Grundy County Museum Display: Art Building in the Courtyard
  • Missouri Days Fall Colors Bus Tour: Crowder State Park (Meet at Crowder State Park Equestrian Parking Lot from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
  • Country Dance at North 65 Center: Dave Perryman & The Revue from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Note: Vendor applications are still being accepted for both the Pavilion and Flea Market areas.

Sunday, October 22, 2023

  • Missouri Day Car Show: Trenton Elk’s Lodge (Registration from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)
