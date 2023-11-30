Schedule is set for the 19th Annual NCMC Foundation High School Holiday Hoops

The 19th annual NCMC Foundation Sponsored High School Holiday Hoops schedule is set, and games tip-off on December 16th. The 9-day event will have 48 basketball games played in the Ketcham Community Center on the NCMC campus, highlighting the best high school basketball North Missouri offers. Daily admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens (age 65 and older). The complete schedule for the 9-day event can be found at this link. Games will also be live-streamed on Pirates Digital Media.

The Holiday Hoops committee would like to thank the many individuals who helped make the annual event successful. Again, this year, area businesses and organizations will provide volunteers daily to assist with the front gate, answer questions, and welcome fans. Day sponsors include BTC Bank, Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri, Farmer’s Electric Cooperative, Main Street Trenton, NCMC & NCMC Foundation & Alumni Association, Promotional Concepts, Smithfield Hog Production of Princeton, Trenton Rotary Club, and US Bank.

“We can’t thank our volunteers enough for their support,” commented Nate Gamet, Committee Member and NCMC Athletic Director. “In addition to day sponsors, we also have volunteers responsible for the official clock and scorebook and those who assist with raffle tickets, t-shirt sales, and hospitality. Their time is so important to this event, and it would not be possible without their commitment.”

Ticket sales for raffle items will benefit a Holiday Hoops participant with a scholarship to attend NCMC next fall. Landmark Manufacturing, Smithfield Meats, and Scobee Powerline Construction, LLC have donated items to the raffle, including a Good-One grill, meat bundles, and RTIC coolers. Raffle tickets are available during the event: 1 for $1, 6 for $5, or an arm’s length for $20.

Updates during the event can be found at this link and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram – NCMCHolidayHoops. This schedule is subject to change. Games canceled for any circumstances will not be made up. If games run ahead of schedule, games will not begin more than 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time.

The NCMC Foundation is a 501c(3) IRS-approved organization that partners with North Central Missouri College to help transform lives and empower students. For more information about the NCMC Foundation and Alumni Association, please get in touch with Alicia Endicott at 660-357-6403 or [email protected].

The complete schedule of games to be played is available by clicking or tapping here.