A farmers market will be held in Gallatin on June 24th and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month through September.

Vendors will set up on South Main Street across from the post office from 10 am to 1 pm. Vegetables, baked goods, snacks, and artisans are expected to be at this week’s farmers market.

Set up is free and vendors should bring their own tables and chairs.

The Wooden Candle sponsors the farmers market at Gallatin. Contact Kathy Rhoades for more information at 573-690-4769.

