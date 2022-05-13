Scavenger hunt to be held at Crowder State Park

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Summer break is here, so it’s time for fun in the sun! Join Crowder State Park is participating in a Summer Fun Trail Clue Scavenger Hunt throughout the month of June.

Hike the park’s trails and see if you can discover the clues hidden along the way. The clues on each of the five trail loops will give you information about a different summertime song. The clues may be words in the song, the year the song was released, or the group that recorded the song. Make a post on Crowder State Park’s Facebook page at this link when you figure out the title of all five songs.