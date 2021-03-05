Scammers informing Missouri residents they are from Western District of Missouri Attorney’s office

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Office of the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Teresa Moore is warning the public of scam calls claiming to be from the U. S. Attorney’s Office in Jefferson City.

The office reports several Missouri residents have received the calls. In some cases, the caller claimed to be with Cyber Crimes and said the residents receiving the calls had a phone identified as being used in a cybercrime.

The office advises the public to be alert for the calls and be aware the U. S. Attorney’s Office does not contact the public in that manner.

Anyone receiving one of the scam calls should contact the FBI at 816-512-8200.

