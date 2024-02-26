Sawyer Brown and Eli Young Band to open Mid-America Festival

Share To Your Social Network

The Mid-America Music Festival is back for its seventh consecutive year, promising an unforgettable weekend of country music and camping. The event will take place on Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3, 2024, at the picturesque 70-acre grounds of the Black Silo Winery in Trenton, Missouri, conveniently located 90 miles north of Kansas City.

Prepare to be entertained by nine sensational country acts throughout the weekend. On Friday, August 2, the festival will kick off with performances by Sawyer Brown and multi-platinum hitmakers, the Eli Young Band. They will be joined by Shane Profitt, Jayson Orr, and Shop Band. Gates will open at 3 p.m., with live music starting at 4:15 p.m.

The excitement continues on Saturday, August 3, with platinum-selling artist Gabby Barrett headlining the event. Joining her are Dillon Carmichael, Cody Canada and the Departed, Sons of Sterling, and Slow Leak. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m., and the music will begin at 2:45 p.m.

Attendees can experience all this and more for as low as $65, which includes access to four or more national and local country musicians, mouth-watering food trucks, a full bar offering premium drinks and 24 taps of American and craft beer, 50 acres of primitive RV and tent camping, shopping vendors, fireworks, and countless other activities. “The Mid-America Music Festival promises to deliver more bang for your buck and more bounce to the ounce,” said Jenn Hottes, Executive Director of the Black Silo Foundation.

Join several thousand fans in supporting small rural communities, charities, and live music. For a complete lineup each day and to secure tickets, visit MidAmericaMusic.com. “Don’t miss out on this incredible summer tradition! Gather your friends and family, bring a lawn chair or blanket, or plan to camp for the weekend,” said Hottes.

This charitable fundraising event supports Boy Scout Troop 97 Trenton, Boy Scout Troop 120 Chillicothe, Green Hills Animal Shelter, and Camp Rainbow.

