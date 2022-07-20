Save money and support a worthy cause by taking part in the Missouri Farmers Care Food Drive on August 16

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Fairgoers can save money when coming to the Missouri State Fair and support a worthy cause! Missouri Farmers Care Food Drive $2 Tuesday, Aug. 16 offers big savings to benefit Feeding Missouri. Give a minimum donation of 2 cans of food or make a minimum $2 donation and pay just $2 for Fair admission. In addition to $2 admission, most carnival rides and select concession and vendor specials will be $2 all day!

Missouri FFA will host their annual Food Insecurity Service Day, with over 800 FFA members and leaders in agriculture, who share a heart of service to those in need. Their goal is to reduce childhood food insecurity in Missouri and pack 150,000 child-friendly meals that will be distributed amongst the six food banks across our state.

The Agriculture Building is a great stop to learn more about food insecurity. There will be a canned food display constructed of 3,000 cans of food donated by Woods Supermarket. All cans used in the display will be added to the food drive collection and head to local food banks after the conclusion of the Fair.

In addition to the Food Drive efforts this day, Tuesday, Aug. 16 will feature a great lineup of events, shows, and entertainment.

Check out the Aug. 16 schedule on the Fair’s website for the complete list or find livestock shows and competitive exhibits in the judging schedule online.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Aug. 16 and help support a worthy cause while saving big bucks on $2 Tuesday. Come join us for “Buckets of Fun” Aug. 11-21 in Sedalia at the 2022 Missouri State Fair