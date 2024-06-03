Savannah teen injured in Jeep rollover near Maryville

Share To Your Social Network

A 2015 Jeep Compass overturned in an accident at 11:49 p.m. on June 2, 2024, at the intersection of 275th Street and Ivory Road, half a mile east of Maryville, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident.

The Jeep, driven by a 16-year-old girl from Savannah, Missouri, was traveling southbound on Ivory Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve at 250th Street. The vehicle veered off the south side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned, coming to rest on its top.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. A passenger, 18-year-old Autumn K. Ellis of Savannah, Missouri, also wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mosaic Maryville by Nodaway County EMS.

The Jeep Compass sustained extensive damage and was towed by Shell’s Towing.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department and Maryville Fire Department assisted at the scene.

